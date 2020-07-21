Police: Driver in 20s killed in Forest Park rollover crash

FOREST PARK, Ohio (FOX19) - A driver in her 20s is dead in a rollover crash overnight, Forest Park police confirmed early Tuesday.
Forest Park police said officers and fire crews responded to the 700 block of West Kemper Road for a report of a single vehicle crash just before midnight.
They said they determined a maroon 2007 Saturn rolled over several times, ejecting the sole occupant - a driver who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Her name is not being released at this time.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, police say.
