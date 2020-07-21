Police: 28-year-old woman killed in Forest Park rollover crash

FOREST PARK, Ohio (FOX19) - A 28-year-old driver is dead in a rollover crash overnight, Forest Park police confirmed early Tuesday.
Forest Park police said officers and fire crews responded to the 700 block of West Kemper Road for a report of a single vehicle accident just before midnight.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a news release they determined the driver of a maroon 2007 Saturn was traveling eastbound on Kemper “an at unsafe speed and failed to negotiate a curve to the right.
“The Saturn overcorrected and drove off the right side of the roadway and struck a culvert, which vaulted the vehicle. The vehicle landed in the front yard of 779 Kemper Road and overturned and rolled before coming to rest on the passenger side in the driveway. Kamari Simmons was ejected out of the vehicle as it overturned.”
She was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene, they said.
“Alcohol involvement is being investigated,” the news release states.
