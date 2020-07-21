Princeton schools will require students to wear masks in fall: ‘There’s not an option’

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (FOX19) - Among the many changes Princeton City School District is making to its 11 schools to prepare for classes in the fall is an apparent requirement that all students wear masks.
“The option to come to school without a mask on (...) there’s not an option,” District Superintendent Tom Burton told FOX19 NOW as he previewed those changes at Stewart Elementary School Tuesday.
Burton said the district is working on exceptions for students who can’t wear masks for medical reasons, but speaking on other students attending in-person classes, he explained masks will be required.
Other changes abound, all in the service of creating a safe environment for kids to return as the pandemic stretches into its sixth month.
Burton explains each of the district’s eleven schools will have consistent signs and markings to ensure proper protocols are followed.
Gone will be the rambling miasma that once filled school hallways. Princeton schools will have one-way traffic patterns in 2020.
Desks will be 6 feet apart in classrooms as well.
But the district isn’t adopting a one-size-fits-all approach. To the contrary, Burton stresses the district’s full reopening plan, which has not yet been released, will be tailored to each school to accomodate differences in facility sizes and spacing requirements.
As for the students themselves, they won’t be required to return to the classroom. Parents will be able to decide whether their child learns remotely for a semester or a full year.
Some type of blended, hybrid approach will be adopted as well.
Burton also hinted at alternating schedules, where students come to school every other week and learn from home virtually otherwise.
Princeton schools start class August 20.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.