4 Reds kneel during playing of national anthem

Garrett wrote on June 30: “As an athlete we have a platform. We have a voice that a lot of others don’t. And at this time I will use my voice. I will use my platform in sports to bring awareness to what is wrong with our country. If I were to just sit back and continue to just ‘play’ I’d be apart of the problem. I want to be part of the solution. And again I say this loud. You don’t get to love me as an athlete and hate me as a person for what I believe in. Let’s seek change together to make this world a better place.”