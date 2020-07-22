Arrest warrant issued for Louisville man who rammed into NKY police cruiser

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Kenton County police have issued a warrant for a 26-year-old Louisville man they say rammed a police vehicle Tuesday night before fleeing.
Around 10 p.m., police saw David Hammond ignore a red light at the intersection of Richardson Road and State Route 3035 in Kenton County, after which they tried to pull Hammond over, according to a police release issued Wednesday.
In a previous release, Kenton County police said they tried to pull Hammond over because he had fled another agency. It is unclear whether the police narratives conflict.
In either case, Hammond did not pull over. Police say he attempted to evade police, in the process running a (second) red light at SR 3035 and SR 17.
After a short pursuit, police say Hammond did stop on Worthington Road. But as police approached the car, he allegedly put it in reverse and accelerated, ramming the police vehicle.
The officer drew his gun and fired at Hammond, who fled on foot, according to police.
Hammond is charged with two counts of wanton endangerment, one count of fleeing or evading police, one count of reckless riving, two counts of disregarding traffic lights and one count of attempted assault.
Kenton County police are continuing to investigate.
Anyone with information on Hammonds’ whereabouts is urged to contact the Kenton County Police Department at 859.392.1940 or Kenton County Emergency Communications at 859.356.3191.
