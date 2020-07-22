Backpacks filled with school supplies to be given away to NKY students

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - Backpacks filled with school supplies will be given away to Northern Kentucky students from low-income families through a sweepstake this year.
Because of concerns with COVID-19, the Backpacks & Breakfast event that Northern Kentucky Harvest has hosted annually for the past 19 years will instead turn to a free lottery open to students from low-income families in Boone, Campbell, and Kenton counties.
To receive a backpack, families need to register by July 30.
A total of 912 backpacks filled with school supplies will be given away to students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
Frisch’s, which in past years has provided a free breakfast to all who attended the event in Covington’s Goebel Park, will contribute coupons good for a free kid’s meal in each backpack distributed.
To register for the 2020 Backpacks & Breakfast lottery send an email here.
After the drawing for the backpacks is completed on July 31, families receiving backpacks will be notified and given instructions on picking them up.
Distribution will take place on Aug. 8 and Aug. 9 in the parking lot of Be Concerned at 1100 Pike Street.
Families will drive in and remain in their cars as volunteers take their information and give it to runners who will fill backpack orders.
