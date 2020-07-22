Cincinnati Border Patrol agents find cocaine valued at $478K in women’s boots

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Cincinnati say they discovered 21 pounds of cocaine worth $478,000 concealed in a shipment of ladies’ footwear transiting through a local express consignment facility.
While searching incoming freight from Bogota, Columbia during routine operations, Narcotics Detector Dog “Betty” alerted authorities to a shipment manifested as “shoes.”
Officers x-rayed the package, which appeared to be a large shipment of ladies boots, and noticed what appeared to be unusually thick arch supports within the shoes.
After a closer exam, they found multiple rectangular black packages in hidden compartments cut into the soles beneath the arches.
The packages contained a white powder that tested positive for cocaine.
The shipment was destined to a private individual at a residence in Haverstraw, New York.
With more than 1,500 canine teams, the CBP Canine Program is the largest and most diverse law enforcement canine program in the country.
The Canine Program supports canine training initiatives and serves as a resource center for a multitude of domestic and international law enforcement partners, and its graduates consistently excel in the field and in competition.
CBP conducts operations at ports of entry throughout the United States, and regularly screens arriving international passengers and cargo for narcotics, weapons, and other restricted or prohibited products.
