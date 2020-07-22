Cincinnati City Council members to introduce legislation declaring racism public heath crisis

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Two Cincinnati City Council members are expected to introduce legislation Wednesday declaring racism a public heath crisis.
P.G. Sittenfeld and Jan-Michele Kearney are holding a 10:30 a.m. news conference.
They will officially unveil the measure and “accompanying legislative proposals to address disparities in black and brown communities,” according to a news release from Sittenfeld’s office.
The news conference will be held at Mitchell Triangle at the intersection of Reading Road and Clinton Springs Avenue in North Avondale.
Hamilton County elected officials will attend, along with community, faith and business leaders, the news release states.
Hamilton County Commissioners voted last week to approve a resolution declaring racism a public health crisis.

