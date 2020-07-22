Cincinnati Federation of Teachers wants school year to start with remote learning

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Federation of Teachers is urging Cincinnati Public Schools to rethink its plan to bring students back to school in the fall.
The Board of Education voted in June on a blended learning format for the 2020-21 school year which means students will alternate between two and three days on in-person classes per week.
Union president Julie Sellers says if Hamilton County continues to be at the red alert level - or moves up to the purple level - according to the Ohio Public Health Advisory System, that kids should stay home and continue with remote learning come fall.
“We feel like the only way that it is safe for our students, teachers, and make sure our community is not impacted by opening up to soon, we should start virtually,” Sellers said.
Those alert levels indicate very high or severe exposure and COVID-19 spread.
“Teachers feel they are not safe and should not be risking their health, the health of their family, or the health of their students,” Sellers added.
Sellers says teachers are eager to return to the classroom, but the numbers in Hamilton County have to go down before it is safe.
Cincinnati Public Schools is Greater Cincinnati’s largest school district and Ohio’s third-largest, serving about 36,000 students (preschool to 12th grade) in 65 schools spread across a 91-square-mile district in southwest Ohio.
If Hamilton County drops down to the orange or yellow alert level, with increased or active exposure and spread, Sellers says teachers are comfortable with blended learning.
Board of Education member Mike Moroski says the school board gave Superintendent Laura Mitchell the authority to make decisions based on COVID-19 data but there have not been any recent formal discussions about a remote learning start for the school year.
“Personally, I do have reservations about sending people back into our buildings,” Moroski said. “It is literally a life and death decision.”
Moroski says he is sure the topic will come up at the next board meeting scheduled on Aug. 3.
