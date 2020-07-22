Cincinnati Zoo’s Wild About Wine event going virtual due to gathering restrictions

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - You will still be able to have fun with animals at Cincinnati Zoo during the Wild About Wine event, but now you can do so from your own home.
The Cincinnati Zoo announced the July 30 and Aug. 13 events will no longer take place at the zoo because of the gathering restrictions and safety alerts in Hamilton County.
“Our Toast to the Wild event series is wildly popular and also raises critically-needed funds for the Zoo,” said Cincinnati Zoo Director Thane Maynard. “We would prefer to host all events at the Zoo but are excited to offer this fun alternative for Wild About Wine. The safety of our guests, staff, and animals is our top priority.”
Ticket purchasers can pick up their Wild About Wine event package in the zoo’s main parking lot on Vine Street between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on July 30 and Aug. 13.
The last day to buy tickets for the July event is the 27th of this month. The last day to purchase tickets for the Aug. 13 event is the 10th of next month.
