Coroner identifies man killed in Blue Ash crash
By FOX19 Digital Staff | July 22, 2020 at 11:34 AM EDT - Updated July 22 at 11:34 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed in a two-vehicle crash in Blue Ash on Tuesday.

The crash happened southbound on the ramp from Interstate 71 to Pfeiffer Road around 6:15 a.m.

Samba Fall, 40, was killed when his vehicle struck another vehicle.

A person in the other vehicle was injured and transported to the hospital.

According to a preliminary investigation, police said the crash may have been caused by a medical emergency.

There is no indication that alcohol or drugs were a factor.

The cause remains under investigation.

