Coroner identifies man killed in Blue Ash crash

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed in a two-vehicle crash in Blue Ash on Tuesday.
The crash happened southbound on the ramp from Interstate 71 to Pfeiffer Road around 6:15 a.m.
Samba Fall, 40, was killed when his vehicle struck another vehicle.
A person in the other vehicle was injured and transported to the hospital.
According to a preliminary investigation, police said the crash may have been caused by a medical emergency.
There is no indication that alcohol or drugs were a factor.
The cause remains under investigation.
