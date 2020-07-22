COVID-19 time capsule allows residents to share pandemic experiences with future

CLERMONT CO., Ohio (FOX19) - The COVID-19 pandemic will be talked about for years and Clermont County residents will have the chance to share their experiences during this time with future residents.
The COVID-19 time capsule project allows residents the chance to describe or show the troubles they faced “during this extremely challenging period in our history,” said Commissioner Claire Corcoran.
“We’ve been impressed at how Clermont County residents have come together during this extremely challenging period in our history,” Corcoran said. “We will honor their efforts with this special time capsule. We want people in the future to better understand the difficulties that people faced, and how they worked to overcome them.”
The COVID-19 time capsule will be placed in the Municipal Court later this year.
In 10 years, the capsule will be opened.
“We’re very excited to have the community join us in this positive endeavor, helping preserve history for future Clermont County residents,” Mary Wolff, director of the Coalition for a Drug-Free Clermont County, said. “I can’t wait to see what people provide for the time capsule.”
Residents can send in photos or written letters to mboehmer@clermontcountyohio.gov or mail them to COVID-19 Time Capsule, 101 East Main St. 3rd Floor, Batavia, OH 45103.
Some of the writing prompts include:
- What does the COVID-19 pandemic mean to you?
- What are you excited about? What are you nervous about?
- Write a note to the future you.
The Board of County Commissioners and the Coalition for a Drug-Free Clermont County have partnered together to start this project.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.