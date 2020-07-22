FC Cincinnati advances to the knockout stage with shutout win

ORLANDO, FL (FOX19) - FC Cincinnati shut down the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday night with a 2-0 win to advance to the knockout stage in the “MLS is back Tournament.”
Yuya Kubo delivered the first blow in the first half to give FC Cincy a 1-0 lead. The Red Bulls surrendered an own-goal in the 57th minute of the game to seal their fate in the loss.
FCC is now expected to play in the Round of 16 on Tuesday, July 28, at 10:30 p.m. against an opponent to be determined.
