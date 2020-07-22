A Few Showers and Thunderstorms Evening and Overnight

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -The official temperature at CVG struggled to get into the 80s with the widespread rain and thick cloud cover. Tomorrow will be warmer because of fewer showers and thunderstorms along with more sunshine due to patchier cloud cover.
The humidity however will remain high and be very uncomfortable.
Right now the forecast looks good for the first three games of the Cincinnati Reds season starting Friday. Clearing is forecast Friday afternoon and sunshine for both Saturday and Sunday. The high humidity and temperatures in the 90s will make it another hot weekend.
