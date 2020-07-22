Food producer bringing 128 jobs to Sharonville

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (FOX19) - York Street Fresh Foods, LLC, a producer and distributor of ready-to-eat food solutions, announced that it plans to locate a new production facility in Sharonville.
At the facility, York Street Fresh Foods will prepare products for hospitals, convenience stores, groceries, airports and more throughout the Midwest.
The project is expected to create 128 new jobs and result in more than $4 million of new payroll.
“We are poised and ready to meet the surging demand for our premium ready-to-eat products with our new joint venture in the Cincinnati region,” York Street Fresh Foods General Manager David Caruso said in a news release. “The combination of expertise from the Lorenzo Food Group in production, Caruso’s logistic strengths and the attractive local business climate point to a winning formula. We are appreciative of the support offered by JobsOhio, REDI Cincinnati and the City of Sharonville to secure this project.”
York Street Fresh Foods’ new operation will be located at 3465 Hauck Road.
The company is looking to fill a variety of positions, including production, quality assurance, and customer service roles.
Interested applicants can contact the company at recruiting@yorkstreetfresh.com or call 513-577-2250.
