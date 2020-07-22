Girl Scouts add new badges targeting male-dominated fields

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Girl Scouts is adding dozens of new badges to encourage girls to explore typically male-dominated career fields.
The Girl Scouts add new badges each year, but this year has brought new challenges to the more-than century old organization.
“We are always moving forward,” GSKWR Communications and Brand Director Haleigh McGraw explained. “We have entered this year, our 109th year of girl scouting in the United States, and (...) we are always working to meet girls where they are.”
The organization is adding 24 new badges in four different areas. They include entrepreneurship, STEM career exploration, civics, and Automotive Engineering. They begin as early as kindergarten in hopes of building new skills in these girls.
The new badges target careers that are typically male-dominated.
“A key pillar in girl scouting through-and-through for 109 years is that we don’t need a man to do anything,” said McGraw. “We have the skills. We have the ability/ We have the drive to do anything that we want to.”
McGraw says these badges are about more than fun activities and learning. The goal is to get these girls to think long-term on how they want to make a difference in their communities.
She adds that given the current situation with the pandemic, the Girl Scouts is finding new ways to build certain skills in a different and safe manner.
“We’re gonna have to make adjustments,” McGraw explained. “So people-skills is a huge pillar in the cookie program as far as our girls gathering those life-skills that they will need in the future. It’s hard to gain people-skills when you can’t go in front of a group and pitch to them.”
Girl Scouts at Home is a new platform that uses digital and virtual resources to keep girls active and having fun until they can be together again.
“Girl Scouts is still here,” says McGraw, “We are accessible, we’re making it easier to engage and participate and have really fun and worthwhile activities to do.”
Additionally, due to the surplus in cookies because girls couldn’t get out and sell cookies during the pandemic, there will be one last cookie sale this weekend.
The sale will be in the parking lot of the Girl Scouts office at 495 Erlanger Road, Suite 102 in Erlanger, Ky. on Saturday from 1 p.m.-6 p.m.
There will be several promotions and matching donations going to Colonial Heights & Gardens in Florence.
