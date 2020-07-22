Mask-ots encouraging #MasksOn campaign

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Mask-ots from the Cincinnati Bengals, Cincinnati Reds, FC Cincinnati and the Cincinnati Zoo have teamed up to encourage the community to wear masks.
They are reinforcing the Cincinnati Chamber’s #MasksOn campaign.
To comply with state ordinance, zoo officials say guests will be required to wear masks in all indoor buildings and even some outdoor areas.
Masks are required while you stand in line at the train, food and retail areas, a news release said.
The Cincinnati Zoo is requiring masks in outdoor areas where they said it is hard to maintain 6′ of social distance like Gorilla World and Hippo Cove.
