Matthew 25: Ministries to provide free COVID-19 testing, supplies Saturday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Matthew 25: Ministries will provide free COVID-19 testing and supplies to the community on Saturday, July 25.
They are working with Tina Knowles Lawson’s #IDIDMYPART, P&G, The Christ Hospital, Brandicorp, eXclusive Services, Quest Diagnostics, City of Blue Ash, and Mobile Air and Power Rentals.
Between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Matthew 25 will host drive-through testing as well as distributing free kits containing personal care and hygiene items and basic PPE.
Supplies and testing will be available at 11060 Kenwood Road.
A government-issued photo ID is required for COVID-19 testing. Minors can receive testing with the signed consent of a present parent or guardian.
Tests and supplies will be available while supplies last.
