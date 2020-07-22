Matthew 25: Ministries to provide free COVID-19 testing, supplies Saturday

Matthew 25: Ministries to provide free COVID-19 testing, supplies Saturday
Free PPE, personal care and hygiene kits will be distributed while supplies last.
By Kim Schupp | July 22, 2020 at 12:19 PM EDT - Updated July 22 at 12:19 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Matthew 25: Ministries will provide free COVID-19 testing and supplies to the community on Saturday, July 25.

They are working with Tina Knowles Lawson’s #IDIDMYPART, P&G, The Christ Hospital, Brandicorp, eXclusive Services, Quest Diagnostics, City of Blue Ash, and Mobile Air and Power Rentals.

Between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Matthew 25 will host drive-through testing as well as distributing free kits containing personal care and hygiene items and basic PPE. 

Supplies and testing will be available at 11060 Kenwood Road.

A government-issued photo ID is required for COVID-19 testing. Minors can receive testing with the signed consent of a present parent or guardian.

Tests and supplies will be available while supplies last.

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.