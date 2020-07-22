On & off rain and some thunder on your Wednesday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - You will wake up to some wet pavement Wednesday morning with rain chances through 7am. Wednesday will not be quite as warm because of numerous showers and thunderstorms along with thicker, more widespread and more persistent cloud cover.
The humidity however will be very uncomfortable. Look for a high of 87 degrees with chances for rain in the afternoon. Then Thursday will follow the same pattern with widespread rainfall and cloud cover.
Right now the forecast looks good for the first three games of the Cincinnati Reds season starting Friday.
