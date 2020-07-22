Police to board up Northside bar after city pulls liquor licence

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A notorious Northside bar will be boarded up Cincinnati police Thursday after an Ohio court pulled the bar’s liquor license.
The owners of Knowlton Tavern appealed the liquor license decision as far as they could, but the Ohio Supreme Court declined to hear it, meaning at 9 .m. Thursday, the tavern’s doors and windows will be boarded up.
Knowlton Tavern has been owned by a retired couple since 2014. They say it was a lifelong dream to own a bar and that their eventual goal was to renovate it into a bar and grill.
Legal fees, they say, derailed that plan.
Max Poyle has lived down the street from the bar since 2018.
“Witnessed a drive-by shooting,” he said. “There’s been other shootings associated with the bar.”
Katherine Cook also lives in the neighborhood but has never walked inside the bar.
“I’ve also seen and heard some things on the Next Door app that make me a little bit wary.”
In its filing to revoke the bar’s liquor license in 2019, the City of Cincinnati cited statistics showing calls to police had increased 1,127 percent since the couple took ownership.
The city also said one murder and five felonious assaults occured arounbd the bar during a six-month timeframe in 2018.
More, undercover officers allegedly bought marijuana or crack cocaine seven times from Northside Taliband gang members inside the bar, and for some of those instances an owner was present.
The owners say they didn’t know gang members were hanging out in the bar and that when they found out they refused to serve them.
Those who live in the neighborhood say they’re not opposed to the bar reopening.
“It’s just that it has to be done better,” Cook said.
