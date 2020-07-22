Cleves police bust complex theft ring, recover $100k in items

MIAMI TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - Village of Cleves police announced two arrests and the recovery of around $100,000 in stolen items Wednesday following an extensive investigation into a complex theft ring.
A large amount of narcotics and several firearms were seized in addition to the items, the Cleves Police Department said in a release.
The items are believed to have been stolen during thefts, burglaries and breaking and enterings in the Village of Cleves and Greater Miami Township over the last six months, police said.
The investigation went on for several months before search warrants were issued Wednesday morning for properties in the 100 block of North Miami Avenue and the 200 block of Porter Street in the Village of Cleves.
Travis Seely, 40, and Logan Goins, 23, are charged with breaking and entering and receiving stolen property, police say. Additional criminal charges are pending.
Village of Cleves police ask any victim who has made a report of a theft, burglary or breaking and entering to contact the Cleves Police Department (513.951.1212) to inquire about the possible identification and recovery of their items.
