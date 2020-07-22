Rozzi’s to hold drive-in fireworks show at Coney Island

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Rozzi’s Famous Fireworks plans to light up the sky over Lake Como at Coney Island with a drive-in fireworks show on Saturday, Aug. 1.
The show will be choreographed to a Cincinnati Pops soundtrack that people can listen to from their vehicles via FM signal while social distancing.
Passes to the fireworks show are $17 and include admission for up to six people per vehicle.
They are only available online - click here for information - and are on sale right now.
Gates to Coney Island’s West Parking Lot will open at 8:30 p.m. and the show will begin at 10 p.m.
Guests are to stay in their vehicles throughout the performance.
Since the people will be able to see the fireworks from Coney Island, the park will stay open until 10:30 p.m. on August 1.
All aquatic attractions will remain open until 10 p.m. and then park guests will be allowed to remain within Sunlite Water Adventure to watch the fireworks before the park closes for the evening.
