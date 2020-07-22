Sewage being tested in Cincinnati for presence of COVID-19

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Sewage is being tested in several cities in Ohio, including Cincinnati, to determine the presence of coronavirus, the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency said.
They are working with the Ohio Department of Health, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Ohio Water Resource Center.
Virus ribonucleic acid (RNA) fragments are present in the feces of those who are both symptomatic and asymptomatic for COVID-19, according to the EPA.
“Through this research initiative, data from samples gathered in sewage collection systems’ raw wastewater may provide an early warning of disease occurrence in a community and possibly an estimation of the disease prevalence,” they said.
The EPA says for Ohio, the research may unlock important tools for public health officials to better estimate loads as a leading indicator of disease occurrence in a community, to help understand disease trends, and to inform or assess the effectiveness of community interventions to limit the spread.
The testing is being done in some of Ohio’s largest municipal areas, including Columbus, Cleveland, Akron, Toledo, and Dayton.
For any questions or additional information, you’re asked to contact the local health department or the Ohio Department of Health.
