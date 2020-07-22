Share your Reds Opening Day pictures

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It’s almost Opening Day in Cincinnati, so we’re getting ready by asking you to share your favorite Opening Day pictures from years past.
Send them to pix@fox19.com and watch for us to share them on air and in an online slideshow.
If you are trying to submit your photo from your phone, go to the FOX19 news app and look for ‘submit photos’ in the top navigation bar or in the sections menu.
The Cincinnati Reds season begins Friday, June 24 against the Detroit Tigers at Great American Ball Park.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.