Some Ohio lawmakers try to repeal House Bill 6 after Householder’s arrest

COLUMBUS (FOX19) - Some lawmakers want to repeal House Bill 6 in light of the arrest of House Speaker Larry Householder and four political operatives in connection with the taxpayer-funded bailout of Ohio’s two nuclear power plants.
Householder was a driving force of the financial rescue that tacked new fee to every electricity bill in Ohio and directed over $150 million annually through 2026 to the plants, which are located near Toledo and Cleveland.
Householder and others were charged with racketeering in what US Attorney David DeVillers describes as “likely the largest bribery money laundering scheme ever perpetrated against the people of the state of Ohio.”
“Make no mistake, these allegations are bribery. Pure and simple,” DeVillers said in a news conference. “This was pay-to-play.”
On Wednesday, Republican state representatives Mark Romanchuk of Ontario and Laura Lanese of Grove City sent a request to other lawmakers seeking co-sponsors for legislation they plan to introduce soon “that will fully repeal House Bill 6,” according to a copy of an email to lawmakers.
The deadline for co-sponsoring the legislation is 5 p.m.
Democrats Rep. Mike Skindell of Lakewood and Rep. Michael O’Brien of Warren sent out a similar request.
“Corruption has no place in our government, regardless of political party,” State Rep. Michael Skindell tells FOX19 NOW’s sister station in Cleveland, WOIO. “When corruption is revealed, it is important we act quickly to fix what has been broken.”
He also said: “With deeply gerrymandered districts, Republican politicians feel invincible and are more beholden to special interest groups and corporations than they are to their own constituents. HB 6 was the manifestation of this alleged corruption.”
Sen. Cecil Thomas, D-Avondale, is urging the General Assembly to fully repeal House Bill 6.
“This legislation raised serious concerns when it was introduced last year and it’s now clear that bribery and corruption were involved in its passage,” Thomas said.
“We must immediately repeal House Bill 6 because hardworking Ohioans should not continue to fund this fraudulent scheme any longer. A few elected officials betrayed public trust and the legislature must act swiftly to restore it.”
State Rep. George Lang, R-West Chester, tells FOX19 NOW he just co-sponsored legislation being proposed by Ramanchuk and Lanese. He was among lawmakers who voted to pass House Bill 6 last year.
We asked him to explain his change of heart and will update this story once we hear back.
State Rep. Bridget Kelly, D-Cincinnati, said she also will co-sponsor the full repeal. She voted against House Bill 6 last year and says now it is “the wrong direction for rate payers and the environment.”
State Rep. Bill Seitz, R-Green Township was a staunch backer of House Bill 6 and remains so today despite Householder’s arrest.
Repealing it now will do more harm than good, he maintains.
“If we repeal HB 6, it will be a net rate INCREASE to ratepayers of about $1.5 billion. So, no, I do not plan to cosponsor that bill,” he responded in a text message to FOX19 NOW when we reached out to him this morning.
“The nuke subsidy starts next year. No one is paying it now. And in HB 6 we eliminated or reduced more bill riders than we added, so the net effect is a rate cut.”
One of the co-sponsors of House Bill 6 is from Greater Cincinnati, State Rep. Shane Wilkin, R-Hillsboro. He sponsored it with State Rep. Jamie Callender, R-Concord.
Wilkin issued a statement to FOX19 NOW late Tuesday:
“I was shocked at the news of the charges against Speaker Householder. There’s nothing more important than the public trust in their representatives. I have faithfully and diligently worked on behalf of my district and will continue to do so.
“Larry Householder and the others charged will have their day in court and, if convicted, they must be held accountable the same way any other Ohioan would be.””I was asked by Rep. Jamie Callender to be a joint sponsor of House Bill 6. When I saw that this bill removed and reduced government mandates placed on the electric bills of everyday Ohioans like the people I represent, I agreed to be a joint sponsor.”
We reached out to Wilkin again Wednesday in light of efforts in the House to try to repeal House Bill 6. We will update this story when we hear back.
It’s not clear how soon the House will act on any proposed legislation to repeal it.
“We aren’t scheduled to be back in session until September and I would think it would be really difficult for the House to continue to carry on its business without a new speaker,” Kelly said.
Only the speaker can call session. Speaker Pro Tempore Jim Butler, R-Oakwood “cannot call session as the Speaker is not absent and has not resigned,” Seitz noted.
Householder has not responded to multiple requests for comment since we learned the FBI was at his Glenford farm Tuesday morning.
Several Ohio elected leaders from Gov. Mike DeWine to Attorney General Dave Yost to Secretary of State Frank LaRose have called for Householder’s immediate resignation.
So have several state lawmakers, including the president of Ohio’s Senate, and some congressmen.
But Seitz, Butler and other Republican lawmakers who make up Householder’s leadership team, have not joined calls for him to resign. They said in a statement Tuesday they were “shocked.”
“The Ohio House of Representatives remains open, and the members and staff are continuing their work to serve the people of Ohio. We are reviewing the allegations,” their statement reads.
“To our knowledge, no other member of the Ohio General Assembly is under investigation in connection with these allegations. We have not been in contact with Speaker Householder today. Due to the pending investigation, we cannot comment further at this time.”
