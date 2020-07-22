Teen shot in head in Mason park, family says

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A teenage boy is in the hospital after he was shot in the head in a Mason park, the boy’s stepfather tells FOX19 NOW.
The shooting happened near a Marathon gas station in the 6300 block of Reading Road, the stepfather told FOX19 NOW.
The stepfather says the 16-year-old and his girlfriend left his house to get something to eat, and that three other people were also in the car, including two children. Whether they were in the car when the teen departed the house or were picked up afterwards remains unclear.
At a Mason Park, a person or persons in another car started shooting at the teen’s car, hitting the teen, who was sitting in the backseat, in the back of his head, according to the stepfather.
As the shots were being fired, the car containing the teen drove away, then stopped at the Marathon station, the stepfather says.
The driver of the car stopped at the Marathon station on directions from a Warren County dispatcher, according to a recording of the 911 call released to FOX19 NOW.
An ambulance soon arrived to take the teen to a nearby hospital, the stepfathers ays.
Police have yet to make a statement on the incident.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
