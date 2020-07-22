Unanswered questions cloud reopening plan for Princeton schools

SHARONVILLE, Ohio (FOX19) - Princeton City School District has yet to announce its full plan for returning students to classes in the fall, but already some teachers in the district say they have concerns about how it will work.
Early hints of that plan were revealed Tuesday when District Superintendent Tom Burton led FOX19 NOW through one of the district’s 11 schools to showcase social distancing measures and discuss mandatory mask use.
Much of the rest of the plan remains uncertain, a common theme even among districts, like CPS, whose plans have already passed a board vote.
Such is the consequence of living amid the see-saw reality of the pandemic, where a month can mean the difference between sure containment and roughshod spread.
Princeton Association of Certified Educators President and Princeton teacher Gretchen Tash says she wants to see students back but is mindful of the challenges in doing so.
“How do we set up systems and procedures,” Tash mused. “What will that look like? What is required? Will we have the supplies? Where do we get the supplies?”
It’s an honest case of having more questions than answers, one that gains in urgency and impact as the district draws closer to its planned August 20 start date.
The path there will be lain by the district’s reopening task force, comprising teachers, parents, school administrators and health professionals. Top-of-mind for many of them are the health risks implied by returning to the classroom at all.
“There is some underlying fear of, am I going to be safe? Am I going to put my students at risk?” Tash said. “Ultimately, as an instructor, am I still going to be able to deliver the same kind of instruction?”
Tash explains accommodations will be made for teachers who don’t want to return to the classroom due to comorbidities and risk factors that make them particularly susceptible to the virus.
Still, if the district allows students to return, and if students elect to do so, teachers will need to be there to teach them.
Princeton’s teachers association will meet with all of the district’s 430 educators this week to hash out the unanswered questions and brainstorm additional ways to reopen.
