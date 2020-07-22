Face coverings required for most Ind. residents starting next week, Gov. Holcomb says

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (FOX19) - Indiana residents will be required to wear face coverings in certain areas starting July 27, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced.
Anyone 8-years-old and above will be required to have face coverings “during specific times and specific places.”
Hoosiers will be required to wear a mask in these places:
- Indoor public spaces
- Commercial entities
- Transportation services
- Outside public spaces when proper social distancing cannot be maintained
A Class B misdemeanor charge will be given to those who violate this requirement, the governor said.
Students in grades three and up, teachers and anyone inside of schools will also be required to wear a face covering, under Gov. Holcomb’s executive order.
Exceptions to this order include medical purposes, strenuous physical activity, eating and drinking, the governor announced.
Facial coverings are recommended for those between the ages of two and seven.
The latest cases reported by the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) brings Indiana’s total COVID-19 cases to 58,673.
The ISDH also reports 14 more deaths.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.