Hamilton Co. offering rent relief to residents who have lost income due to COVID-19

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Hamilton County Commissioners will announce another Hamilton County CARES program aimed at giving county residents rent and utility relief on Wednesday.
The Freestore Foodbank, Talbert House and Community Action Agency were awarded contracts totaling $3.5 million. Together, the providers aim to help more than 1,200 renting households, according to the county.
“So many in Hamilton County are struggling right now to pay their rent and utilities due to lost income from COVID19” said Commission President Denise Driehaus. “This assistance will allow families to stay in their homes and avoid eviction.”
The county will pay up to three months’ rent and utilities payments with a maximum of $2,500 for households at or below 80% of the Area Median Income, they said.
Number of people in household:
1 - $48,350
2 - $55,250
3 - $62,150
4 - $69,050
5 - $74,600
6 - $80,100
The providers will also work with landlords to ensure that the renters will not be evicted for non-payment.
“Right now, there are families in our county deciding between paying rent or keeping food on the table,” said Commissioner Victoria Parks. “This grant money is for them so they can survive this pandemic without facing homelessness.”
In Hamilton County, the case numbers have begun to drop.
“We have plateaued a little bit. We are not continuing to increase. We are staying steady,” Driehaus said.
“Hamilton County cases have consistently been rising over the last month. In the last ten days, we have seen cases level off or slightly decrease,” Health Commissioner Greg Kesterman said.
To apply for assistance Hamilton County renters can contact:
513-569-1840 option #4
Email: epa@cincy-caa.org
24-hour Housing Hotline at 513-338-8596
513-357-4687
E-mail Ryan Luckie at rluckie@freestorefoodbank.org
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.