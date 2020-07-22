Will Gov. DeWine issue statewide mask mandate?

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Will Gov. Mike DeWine impose a statewide mask mandate - or travel advisories similar to Kentucky - amid rising cases in Ohio?
We could find out as soon as Wednesday if he holds a briefing.
DeWine’s briefing Tuesday was cancelled after federal officials unexpectedly announced they were holding a news conference at the the same time to announce charges against House Speaker Larry Householder, R-Glenford and others in a $61 million bribery case.
In remarks on “Meet the Press” Sunday, the governor said a statewide mask mandate for Ohio has not been ruled out and he would consider it.
“We’re going the wrong way, we’re at a crucial time,” DeWine said on the show in reference to the rising number of Ohio COVID-19 cases.
Cases surged over the weekend with over 1,000 cases reported both Saturday and Sunday. That was after the highest daily total reported Friday since the start of the pandemic with more than 1,600 cases.
Last week, DeWine ordered Ohio residents in 19 counties - nearly 60% of the state’s population - to wear a mask in public.
That order may include “a lot more counties” this week as the coronavirus continues to spread in Ohio, DeWine said Sunday.
As of Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Heath reported a total of 77,215 cases (including 1,047 new ones) were reported in Ohio since the pandemic began in March.
It was the 14th straight day with at least 1,000 new cases, state figures show. The death total rose to 3,219 deaths including 30 new ones and 9,736 total hospitalizations, with 126 new.
It’s presumed 53,077 patients statewide have recovered from the virus.
The increase in hospitalizations to 126 is more than double 55 reported Monday, according to the Department of Health.
The counties with the most cases are the state’s three largest: Franklin (14,246), Cuyahoga (10,713) and Hamilton (7,923).
Hamilton County also ranks among Ohio’s counties with the most deaths. They are: Franklin (468), Cuyahoga (424), Lucas (307), Mahoning (243), Hamilton (219) and Summit (211).
DeWine has attributed the increase in cases to increased testing and new spread of the novel virus.
So far, the governor has not scheduled a briefing Wednesday, but we will be checking throughout the morning for the latest updates.
There haven’t been many, if any, legal consequences for those who have defied his recent order to wear masks indoors in public in COVID-19 hotspots such as Hamilton and Butler counties.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear took significant steps Monday to slow the spread of the virus in the commonwealth following an unprecedented Sunday case report.
Those steps included a travel advisory and reimposing a ban on gatherings of 10 or more people in certain settings.
