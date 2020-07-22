World virus cases near 15M; Trump says things will get worse

As the world case count neared the 15 million mark, with more than 617,000 killed, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. has continued to see large outbreaks. New York, once by far the leader in infections, has now been surpassed the country’s largest state, California, for the number of cases, although that is partly because of robust testing in the state. California had more than 409,000 infections, according to the Johns Hopkins count.