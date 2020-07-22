19-year-old man shot in Spring Grove Village homicide

Caleb Luel, 19, was found fatally shot in the 700 block of Kings Run Drive in Spring Grove Village Tuesday night, Cincinnati police say. (Source: Cincinnati Police Department)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | July 22, 2020 at 4:21 AM EDT - Updated July 22 at 4:21 AM

SPRING GROVE VILLAGE (FOX19) - A 19-year-old man was found fatally shot in the city’s latest homicide late Tuesday, the second one in less than 24 hours, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 700 block of Kings Run Drive about 7:30 p.m. 

They said they found a man dead at the scene.

He was identified early Wednesday as Caleb Luel.

His homicide was one of two reported Tuesday and the latest as the city undergoes a spike in shootings and killings so far this year compared to last.

A 29-year-man was found shot fatally shot at an apartment complex in the 5400 block of Beechmont Avenue around 11 a.m.

According to police, a bullet went through an adjoining apartment, nearly striking a child.

The shootings also were among three in less than 24 hours.

