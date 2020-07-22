19-year-old man shot in Spring Grove Village homicide

SPRING GROVE VILLAGE (FOX19) - A 19-year-old man was found fatally shot in the city’s latest homicide late Tuesday, the second one in less than 24 hours, according to Cincinnati police.
Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 700 block of Kings Run Drive about 7:30 p.m.
They said they found a man dead at the scene.
He was identified early Wednesday as Caleb Luel.
His homicide was one of two reported Tuesday and the latest as the city undergoes a spike in shootings and killings so far this year compared to last.
A 29-year-man was found shot fatally shot at an apartment complex in the 5400 block of Beechmont Avenue around 11 a.m.
According to police, a bullet went through an adjoining apartment, nearly striking a child.
The shootings also were among three in less than 24 hours.
