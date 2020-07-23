2 arrested, drugs, guns and cash seized in Butler Co. drug bust

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Two men were arrested following a drug bust in Butler County, according to the sheriff’s office.
Sheriff Richard Jones said on Wed., July 22, the Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics Taskforce (BURN) conducted two search warrants in the city of Hamilton.
The warrants were executed in the 1100 block of Bishop Avenue and the 3500 block of Freeman Avenue.
There were three handguns, approximately 40 THC candy-like edibles, and 8.45 pounds of marijuana seized, along with about $22,000, Jones said.
“I don’t care who you are or where you’re from, if you’re going to deal drugs of any type in Butler County, you will go to jail”, he said.
Daryl Dennis, 55, and 39-year-old Michael Porrazzo were arrested and charged with having weapons under disability.
Additional charges are pending.
