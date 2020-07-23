Cincinnati police to board up Northside bar after it loses liquor license

NORTHSIDE, Ohio (FOX19) - Cincinnati police plan to board up a Northside bar at 9 a.m. Thursday after it lost its liquor license.
Cincinnati City Council voted in 2018 to not renew the liquor license at Knowlton Tavern when police objected due to “Gang violence and drug dealing,” city records show.
The tavern’s owners appealed the liquor license decision as far as they could, but the Ohio Supreme Court has declined to hear it.
Knowlton Tavern, located on Knowlton Street, has been owned by a retired couple since 2014.
They say it was their lifelong dream to own a bar, one they hoped to renovate into a bar and grill.
Legal fees, however, derailed that plan, they say.
Max Poyle has lived down the street from the bar since 2018.
“Witnessed a drive-by shooting,” he said. “There’s been other shootings associated with the bar.”
Katherine Cook also lives in the neighborhood but has never walked inside the bar.
“I’ve also seen and heard some things on the Next Door app that make me a little bit wary.”
In its attempt to convince City Council to revoke the bar’s liquor license in 2018 and again at the state level in 2019, Cincinnati solicitors cited police records showing police calls for service to the bar shot up 1,127% since the couple took ownership.
A murder and five felonious assaults occurred around the tavern in just six months in 2018, according to the city.
Undercover officers also bought marijuana or crack cocaine seven times from Northside Taliband gang members inside the bar - and the owner or her employees were present in four of those occasions, city records show.
There were also 16 arrests for criminal offenses, including six drug charges and one weapons charge.
“Most of the violent crime was related to a criminal gang taking up residence in the bar: the Northside Taliband,” city officials wrote in their presentation to Cincinnati City Council in 2018.
The owners say they didn’t know gang members were hanging out in the bar and when they found out they refused to serve them.
Neighborhood residents say they’re not opposed to the bar reopening.
“It’s just that it has to be done better,” Cook said.
