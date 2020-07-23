Columbus Zoo and Aquarium asks public to help find red panda

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) -Columbus Zoo and Aquarium officials ask the public for help in finding a red panda that went missing Tuesday.
Officials say the animal care team has been conducting a search for the red panda, Kora, throughout the zoo.
The animals in the Asia Quest habitats have been brought indoors so the animal care team can thoroughly search for Kora.
Officials say Kora is 19 pounds and has a long, fluffy striped tail. She is not a threat to the public.
Red pandas are excellent tree climbers, so officials say Kora could be in a tree somewhere.
Officials say they are taking care of her babies while they search for the mother.
Those who are near the zoo and find the red panda should contact security dispatch at 614-582-1844.
“It is best to not approach her, as they are naturally shy and we don’t want to frighten her,” officials said.
Footage from the den camera and security cameras located through the facility are being evaluated by staff.
