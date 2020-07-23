Department of Health to conduct door-to-door COVID testing in Blue Ash

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Ohio Department of Health will be going door-to-door in Blue Ash in the coming weeks to test residents for COVID-19.
The testing is free, and no one is compelled to participate. The DOH will be sending out post cards with information about the testing to every house in Blue Ash soon.
Blue Ash resident Troy Tabler says the door-to-door nature of the testing makes him uneasy.
“That does provide a little hesitation,” he said.
Tabler says he understands why the DOH is doing the testing and that he’s open to it himself. He adds if they come to his door, he will participate in the test.
“Just having that knowledge base is beneficial,” he said.
Fellow resident Charles Stocker tested negative two weeks ago. He says he’s also in favor of the DOH going door-to-door testing for the virus.
“The tracing of infections are like a map for a general who wants to win a war,” he said.
FOX19 NOW spoke with around 15 people in Blue Ash about the door-to-door testing. All of them were in favor of it.
