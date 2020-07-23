Employee of boarded-up Northside bar claims issues were in the past

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A two-year investigation into criminal activity at a Northside bar wrapped up Thursday with police closing the bar down and boarding it up.
Knowlton Tavern, located on Knowlton Street, has permanently lost its liquor license. The Ohio Surpreme Court declined to hear the owner’s appeal Wednesday. Police say that decision led to the business being barricaded.
A former employee claims the bar’s issues were in the past and that the bar had fixed its troubled image. But police say it was too little too late, calling the closure is a “win-win” for the Northside community.
“We want businesses, small businesses, to come in here and bring prosperity, viability and opportunity to a community,” said Cincinnati Police Capt. Craig Gregoire. “That’s what makes strong communities. But when you have businesses such as this that take advantage of that, it brings the community down.”
During a six-month span in 2018, a homicide and five felonious assaults happened around the bar. Police say when the community got fed up, undercover investigators went inside. City records show those officers were able to buy marijuana or crack cocaine seven times from Northside Taliband gang members. Four of those times, the owners or employees were present.
Michael Wizer has seen it all. He lives right across the street.
“There was very often a gang sort of stationed out front,” said Wizer. “We would find drug paraphernalia out in the street in front of the bar and in front of our houses.”
He watched on his front porch Thursday morning as the owners officially moved out.
“We’ve been working at this for years,” said Wizer. “It’s kind of a relief that it is over.”
Carmen Turner has worked nights at Knowlton Tavern for the past 18 months. She didn't know of any problems while she worked there.
“Police was never called, nobody was ever hanging outside,” said Turner. “Now what went on before I worked there, I don’t know.”
Turner is especially upset because Knowlton Tavern was a place where her daughter and her friends, all of whom are blind, would hangout.
“You don’t find too many blind people who could come to a bar and feel comfortable,” said Turner.
The bar is owned by a retired couple. They declined to speak with FOX19 NOW, but Turner says the two are heartbroken over the decision.
“Linda and Artie, they’re great people and I love them to death,” said Turner. “Every Sunday, they had food for the community. If anyone ever came in and needed anything, they would give it to them. If there was something nice to be done, them two people did it.”
Cincinnati police say the couple had multiple opportunities to work with officers over the past two years. The city says police calls rose 1,127 percent at the bar since the couple took ownership in 2014.
Despite it all, Turner hopes the owners can reopen another bar.
"I would love to come back down and work for them, because I really felt comfortable."
