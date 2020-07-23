GoFundMe set up for family of 28-year-old woman with cancer killed in Forest Park crash

FOREST PARK, Ohio (FOX19) - A GoFundMe account has been established to help the family of a 28-year-old mother with cancer who was killed in a rollover crash earlier this week.
Kamari Simmons was pronounced dead at the scene in the 700 block of Kemper Road just before midnight Monday.
She leaves behind a 9-year-old son and 4-year-old daughter, according to her aunt, Alicia Givan.
“My niece lost her life in a horrible car accident on Monday night, 7/20/2020. She leaves behind two small children, who was her life,” reads the GoFundMe page.
“Her mother and the kids father will need help during this devastating time and unexpected tragedy. Anything will help. We thank everyone for your condolences, calls, texts and prayers. This is the worse thing imaginable and we ask for everyone’s continued prayers as my sister and family have a long road to travel. To GOD be the GLORY.”
So far, the campaign has raised $75 toward a $5,000 goal.
Givan has told FOX19 NOW Simmons was upset at being diagnosed with two different types of cancer: systemic mastocytosis and thyroid cancer.
“She was very angry. She lost control of her car being very angry,” her aunt said Tuesday.
“Alcohol was not related. There was a lot going on last night. It has nothing to do with alcohol. It had nothing to do with drinking and driving. That was my niece and my sister’s only child. It’s been a really difficult situation. She was diagnosed with two different types of cancers. It’s a really sad situation and I just don’t know what to say.”
The Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a news release Simmons was driving a maroon 2007 Saturn eastbound on Kemper “an at unsafe speed and failed to negotiate a curve to the right.
“The Saturn overcorrected and drove off the right side of the roadway and struck a culvert, which vaulted the vehicle. The vehicle landed in the front yard of 779 Kemper Road and overturned and rolled before coming to rest on the passenger side in the driveway. Kamari Simmons was ejected out of the vehicle as it overturned.”
She was not wearing a seatbelt, OSP said.
“Alcohol involvement is being investigated,” the news release states.
