The James at Ohio State and MLB team up to educate fans on cancer awareness, prevention, detection & treatment

COLUMBUS - The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center - Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute (The James) and Major League Baseball (MLB) announced a new multi-year sponsorship aimed at educating fans across the United States on cancer awareness, prevention, detection and treatment.
The James is teaming up with America’s national pastime to bring further attention to a disease that directly impacts more than 1.76 million Americans annually.
Launched in conjunction with MLB, this extensive cancer awareness campaign will span numerous platforms, to spread awareness about the groundbreaking cancer research and the individualized, compassionate care delivered at The James.
With 1 in 3 women and 1 in 2 men diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime, MLB and The James will continue to elevate the conversation around cancer research, prevention and treatment.
Central to this joint effort is a series of branded public service announcements (PSAs) created by MLB and The James to inform the public about cancer risk, screening and treatment advances.
To launch the partnership, The James will become the presenting sponsor of “MLB Comebacks,” a must-see 360º highlight franchise that will spotlight the League’s come-from-behind wins throughout the season.
The James will also develop plans for on-site cancer screenings and educational initiatives beginning in 2021 at key MLB events such as the MLB All-Star Game and World Series.
“As a nationally-ranked cancer hospital for more than two decades and the third-largest cancer hospital in the United States, we are excited to work with Major League Baseball to share our expertise in cancer prevention, detection and treatment. At The James, no cancer is routine, and we are committed to providing individualized patient-centered care to each of our patients in our pursuit of a cancer-free world,” says William Farrar, MD CEO of The James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute.
“At the heart of this partnership is a desire to extend baseball’s reach to educate our fans in pursuit of saving lives,” said Melanie LeGrande, MLB Vice President, Social Responsibility. “The James is a leader in cancer research, treatment and prevention programs, and we are grateful for the opportunity for them to join our sport’s ongoing commitment to supporting the fight against this disease.”
“We are committed to creating a cancer-free world through strong laboratory, translational and clinical research that ultimately leads to more effective treatments at our patients’ bedside. Public health education around risk factors for cancer, steps to reduce risk and the importance of having timely, scientifically-validated cancer screening tests is also critical for reducing the burden of cancer on our community,” says Raphael Pollock, MD, PhD, director of The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Above press release provided by The James and Major League Baseball