National Underground Railroad Freedom Center reopens its doors Friday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The National Underground Railroad Freedom Center will open its doors on Friday, July 24.
Museum officials say they are taking steps to ensure powerful, safe guest experience.
Here are some of the many safety protocols in place:
- Timed entry (to maintain the flow and amount of guests inside the building)
- Cash will not be accepted inside the building, only credit cards.
- You can purchase your day passes when you arrive or ahead of time.
- Social distancing stickers on floors, in elevators, to remind people to keep 6 feet between themselves and others.
- New, touchless experience for exhibits.
“We’re working diligently to reopen our museum in a safe and responsible way so that we can welcome our community home and work together for inclusive freedom,” Woodrow Keown, Jr., president of the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, said.
Find out more about COVID-19 safety measures at the museum and other information by clicking here.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.