‘Newsies’ comes to Coney Island with outdoor performances, social distancing

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A local theatre company is heading outside this weekend, taking its show on the road to Coney Island.
Viewers will be able to enjoy the show, ‘Newsies,' safely in their cars parked in an empty parking lot.
The shows start 7 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. You can save a few bucks and get tickets online here.
“It’s definitely been a summer of bob-and-weave,” Jason Burgess said. “Something happens and you go this way, then something happens and you go this way. So it’s definitely been interesting.”
Burgess is director of the musical ‘Newsies,' being put on by Commonwealth Artists Student Theatre, a high-school theatre program bringing together actors from 27 Tri-State schools.
“They’ve lost graduations and their spring musicals and prom,” adds Burgess, “And to have this cast and crew come together and this be their thing has been such a beautiful piece of community.”
Not only does the cast and crew have to learn to do live theatre during a health crisis, but they also got rained out Sunday.
The show is outdoors in an empty parking lot at Coney Island. That means dealing with natural lighting, acting in a large, open space and of course the hot and sometimes stormy weather.
But that doesn’t matter to these teens, who just want to put on a good show.
“To be able to make theatre again was just so heartwarming, and it was amazing,” cast member Micah Day said.
“It’s this cathartic experience of finally being able to do a show this summer,” Lighting Designer and Projection Operator Luke Eisner added. “And to finally get back to doing what I love. It can be outside, it can be raining but as long as I get to get back and do theatre, I’ll do it.”
You can sit in your car and listen to the radio, or bring a chair and sit outside.
“We just want to give people the opportunity to get out and do something and not feel so isolated in their homes,” Burgess explained.
“It’s the perfect time to pack up a cooler and just sit and have a good time and watch live theatre for the first time in months,” Day said.
