Ohio jobless claims decline, latest figures show

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohioans filed 30,138 initial jobless claims last week, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS).
The total number of initial jobless claims filed in Ohio over the last 18 weeks, 1,529,850, is more than the combined total of those filed during the last three years, ODJFS reported.
ODJFS has distributed more than $5.5 billion in unemployment compensation payments to more than 757,000 Ohioans. Of the more than 1 million applications the agency has received, about 94% have been processed, with about 6% pending.
In addition, ODJFS has issued more than $4.4 billion in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) payments to more than 474,000 PUA claimants.
The PUA is scheduled to expire July 25.
To find your nearest OhioMeansJobs center, go to jfs.ohio.gov/county or visit OhioMeansJobs.com and click on the icon for OhioMeansJobs centers.
