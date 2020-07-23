2 Ohio lawmakers will introduce bill Thursday repealing nuclear bailout in Householder scandal

COLUMBUS (FOX19) - Two Republican lawmakers are holding a news conference Thursday to officially announce legislation repealing House Bill 6.
State Rep. Mark Romanchuk of Ontario and State Rep. Laura Lanese of Grove City will speak at noon at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus.
This comes just two days after House Speaker Larry Householder and four political operatives were arrested in connection with the taxpayer-funded bailout of Ohio’s two nuclear power plants.
Householder was a driving force of the financial rescue that tacked new fee to every electricity bill in Ohio and directed over $150 million annually through 2026 to the plants, which are located near Toledo and Cleveland.
The Perry County Republican and others were charged with racketeering in what US Attorney David DeVillers describes as “likely the largest bribery money laundering scheme ever perpetrated against the people of the state of Ohio.”
Democrats Rep. Mike Skindell of Lakewood and Rep. Michael O’Brien of Warren also are working on similar legislation.
Gov. Mike DeWine isn’t in favor of the repeal.
“For a long time, I’ve advocated and the Lt. Governor has advocated for a balanced energy policy in the state of Ohio. We think having nuclear plants is a part of that balanced policy,” DeWine said Wednesday.
“We had a couple of big factors in my support for the bill. One is the jobs. We had the opportunity to visit one of the plants, saw some of the workers. When you look at the numbers, (there’s) a lot of workers there.
“Second,” DeWine continued, “if we would have lost our two nuclear plants, which we would have, I believe, without this bill, it would have meant that we would have had virtually no or very, very little non-carbon generating energy. I think that would have not have been good. We need balance in our energy.”
State Rep. George Lang, R-West Chester, tells FOX19 NOW he will co-sponsor Lanese’s and Ramanchuk’s legislation to repeal House Bill 6. He was among lawmakers who voted to pass House Bill 6 last year but now has had a change of heart.
Lang, Romanchuk and Lanese are among scores of elected officials across the state and some national ones who have called for Householder to step down.
“Based on yesterday’s news, Larry Householder should resign as Speaker immediately,” Lang wrote in a Facebook post.
“The allegations against him represent a stunning betrayal of his duty as an elected official, and he can no longer legitimately lead the Ohio House of Representatives. I did not vote for him for Speaker and believe that the people of Ohio deserve better. Our state is facing significant challenges, and he must step down so that we can effectively work on behalf of all Ohioans.”
State Rep. Bridget Kelly, D-Cincinnati, says she is supporting for Skindell and O’Brien’s plan.
She voted against House Bill 6 last year and says now it is “the wrong direction for rate payers and the environment.”
“Too many families in our state are struggling to get by,” she said. “House Bill 6 put profits over people, leaving everyday Ohioans on the hook for bailing out one company. The legislature must take swift action to repeal it.”
State Rep. Bill Seitz, R-Green Township was a staunch backer of House Bill 6 and remains so today despite Householder’s arrest.
Repealing it now will do more harm to taxpayers than good, he tells FOX19 NOW.
“If we repeal HB 6, it will be a net rate INCREASE to ratepayers of about $1.5 billion. So, no, I do not plan to cosponsor that bill,” he responded in a text message to FOX19 NOW when we reached out to him this morning.
“The nuke subsidy starts next year. No one is paying it now. And in HB 6 we eliminated or reduced more bill riders than we added, so the net effect is a rate cut.”
One of the co-sponsors of House Bill 6 is State Rep. Shane Wilkin, R-Hillsboro. He sponsored it with State Rep. Jamie Callender, R-Concord.
“Those that want to repeal HB 6 are willing to increase fees on electric consumers of Ohio. I would not be in favor of that. When they say that this was an, “added fee”, to electric bills they conveniently leave out that we removed one mandate, Energy efficiency and reduced another, Renewable Portfolio Standards. Effectively lowering bills.
“Additionally, the RPS has a sunset date at the end of 2026. My non-negotiable point on this legislation was it had to lower consumers bills. Under the previous government mandates I believe the collection was over $300 million with 70%+ of those dollars being sent out of state. The current projection is $150-$170 million collected with ALL of the money to remain in Ohio for the development and support of renewable as well as nuclear energy. Ohio jobs for Ohio workers.”
It’s not clear how soon the House will act to repeal House Bill 6.
“We aren’t scheduled to be back in session until September and I would think it would be really difficult for the House to continue to carry on its business without a new speaker,” Kelly said.
Only the speaker can call session. Speaker Pro Tempore Jim Butler, R-Oakwood “cannot call session as the Speaker is not absent and has not resigned,” Seitz noted.
Householder has not responded to multiple requests for comment since we learned the FBI was at his Glenford farm Tuesday morning.
While leaving federal court in Columbus later that day, the speaker told a reporter that he does not plan to leave office.
