One more day of rain and thunder chances on Thursday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Mainly dry to start your Thursday with just a pop up chance, still muggy in the low 70′s. Thursday will be warmer than Wednesday, because of fewer showers and thunderstorms along with more sunshine due to patchier cloud cover. Look for a daytime high of 87 degrees with afternoon and evening chances.
The humidity however will remain high and be very uncomfortable.
Right now the forecast looks good for the first three games of the Cincinnati Reds season starting Friday. Clearing is foretasted Friday afternoon and sunshine for both Saturday and Sunday. The high humidity and temperatures in the 90s will make it another hot weekend.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.