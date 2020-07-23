Pedestrian awareness rally held after 9-year-old boy struck by car

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (FOX19) - A pedestrian awareness rally was held in North College Hill Thursday after a 9-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle.
The incident occurred in the 6500 block of Betts Avenue, where neighbors say people regularly disobey the speed limit.
Matthew Garza remembers the day he was hit: “So, the dog went into somebody’s yard, and then I went after him, and then once I went to get him, the next time he looked back I got, just, ‘boom,' there we go.”
North College Hill police say 21-year-old Santi Estill hit Garza then drove off. He later turned himself in.
Garza spent two days in the hospital afterwards. His mother, Dystinie Snapp, says he’s doing much better now.
“He’s joking around,” she said. “He’s playing. He has motivation to get up and do things, like, ‘I got this, this arm isn’t going to stop me,' and that’s the best feeling in the world.”
Still, Garza has a long road ahead of him. His full recovery is expected to take as long as a year, according to Snapp.
The rally was organized by Maslow’s Army and Just Slow Down Cincinnati. Its purpose was to persuade drivers to slow down, not just on Betts Avenue, but citywide.
It won’t be the only rally either. Organizers say they plan to visit a different neighborhood each week within the Cincinnati area.
Maslow’s Army is also assisting Snapp by providing her with a home nearby for her family.
“We believe in meeting the basic needs of the human being,” Maslow’s Army Executive Director Sam Landis said. “So that is food, clothing, water and shelter. The next level is safety.”
To that end, people in the area of Betts Avenue say they would like to see speed bums installed.
Asked what he would say those who drive too fast in the neighborhood, Garza replied, “Slow down.”
