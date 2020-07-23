Police: 1 dead after shooting reported in Walnut Hills

WALNUT HILLS (FOX19) - One person is dead after a shooting was reported in Walnut Hills early Thursday, Cincinnati police confirm.
Homicide investigators were called to respond to the 2300 block of Kemper Lane, according to police.
Officers first responded to the area just before 5 a.m. when they received a report of a shooting.
Multiple police units remain on scene.
Further details were not released.
FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.