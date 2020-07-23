Police: 1 dead after shooting reported in Walnut Hills

Cincinnati police homicide investigators are on scene at Kemper Lane after a report of a shooting Wednesday morning. Police confirm one person is dead. (Source: FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | July 23, 2020 at 6:53 AM EDT - Updated July 23 at 7:00 AM

WALNUT HILLS (FOX19) - One person is dead after a shooting was reported in Walnut Hills early Thursday, Cincinnati police confirm.

Homicide investigators were called to respond to the 2300 block of Kemper Lane, according to police.

Officers first responded to the area just before 5 a.m. when they received a report of a shooting.

Multiple police units remain on scene.

Further details were not released.

