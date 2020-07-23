Police investigating series of armed robberies in Norwood

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Norwood police are investigating a series of armed robberies they say have taken place over the last three weeks.
The suspect or suspects approached people leaving their vehicles at night, showed a gun and demanded money, police say. None of the victims were injured.
Two such incidents were reported at the end of June and another was reported last week.
“It was pretty scary, just because I’ve, like, never really seen a gun before,” victim Jacob Moretine, a Xavier University senior, told FOX19 NOW Thursday.
“My friend and I just wanted to go get pizza, so we hopped in the car right then and went to Dominos,” he recalled. “As soon as we got out of the car, two men were already parked in the middle of the street in one car, and we were walking on the sidewalk, and then one of them had a gun and told us to get back in the car.”
Moretine says the robbery began on Huston Avenue. Next he was allegedly held hostage for 45 minutes as the suspect drove him around to four ATMs, ultimately making him withdraw one thousand dollars.
“Like I offered him my phone and like my watch too, and he wasn’t taking any of it and was just like no, no we’re going to keep driving around,” Moretine said.
He describes one suspect as a heavy-set man in his thirties.
Similar robberies have happened to five others in the area, including one robbery police say occurred on Williams Avenue.
Norwood Police Lt. Ron Murphy advises if you feel yourself becoming subject to an armed robbery, do your best to comply, but then make a decision that’s in your best interest.
“Just look at your surroundings before you put your car in park, just maybe 20 seconds to 30 seconds, just look around if you see anyone walking around, just pull away from the curb line and maybe drive around the block and come back,” Murphy said.
Murphy also says he believes it’s a few individuals doing the armed robberies, perhaps even a group. He adds he has no leads at the moment.
Similar incidents have occurred in nearby jurisdictions, Murphy explains. He says he wants to sit down with local police departments to compare notes and see if they’re looking for the same people.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.