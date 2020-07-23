Reading schools announce draft of reopening plan

READING, Ohio (FOX19) - Another local school district has outlined a draft of their reopening plan for the upcoming school year amid the coronavirus pandemic.
It’s a draft right now, but the two options for Reading Community School District are remote learning or blended learning.
Remote learning means students would work completely online.
Blended learning would be a combination of both in-person classes and learning online.
Reading school leaders say students and their families can request to either going to school in the morning from 8:20-11:20 or in the afternoon from 12:30-3:30.
Students would then work online for the remainder of the school day.
Everyone will be remote learning anyway, district leaders say.
“School is not going to look like what it has been for all of us in our careers and for our students,” Superintendent Jason Enix said.
“I have great sadness about that but, at the same time, a great joy about being able to bring students back into the schools. For our staff, we are clearly asking them to do things they have never had to do before either.”
Here are some of the precautions school leaders say that will be implemented.
- Masks will be required by all students and staff. School leaders say they are looking to implement mask breaks for student.
- Temps will be taken prior to entering the building
- Doors will be locked until 15 minutes before the start of the school day
- Social distancing must be maintained
- Extra cleaning and disinfecting throughout all of the buildings.
There will be a virtual community forum at 6:30 p.m. July 28 so residents can share their thoughts with the school board.
The board is expected to make a final decision on the reopening plan the following day, on July 29.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.