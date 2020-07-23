Reds fans could see a game from the stands this season

CINCINNATI (FOX19/CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - The Cincinnati Reds are putting forth a plan that would have fans fill about 20% of the seats at Great American Ball Park for the 2020 season, a source tells FOX19 NOW.
Reds Chief Operating Officer Phil Castellini says the plan has been proposed to the city, state and league, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.
That means between 9,000 and 10,000 fans could be in the ballpark for each game.
Castellini says Major League Baseball has a desire to get fans back in all stadiums at some point in an appropriate socially distanced way, but it won’t happen in the next few weeks.
In the meantime, Castellini is urging fans to enjoy Opening Day from home.
He says to watch or listen to the games and follow the Reds on social media.
