Reds set roster, place starting pitcher on the injured list

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Reds placed starting pitcher Anthony DeSclafani on the 10-day injured list on Thursday with a mild right teres major strain.
The move is retroactive to Monday. That could mean that DeSclafani only misses one start in the five-man rotation.
DeSclafani is coming off one of his best years where he tied a career-high with 31 starts and posted a 3.89 ERA.
The Reds also set their 30-man roster for Opening Day.
The Reds open the 60-game season on Friday at 6:10 p.m. against the Detroit Tigers at Great American Ball Park.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.