Reds set roster, place starting pitcher on the injured list

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Anthony DeSclafani throws to a Chicago Cubs batter during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks) (Source: David Banks)
By Jeremy Rauch | July 23, 2020 at 2:14 PM EDT - Updated July 23 at 2:14 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Reds placed starting pitcher Anthony DeSclafani on the 10-day injured list on Thursday with a mild right teres major strain.

The move is retroactive to Monday. That could mean that DeSclafani only misses one start in the five-man rotation.

DeSclafani is coming off one of his best years where he tied a career-high with 31 starts and posted a 3.89 ERA.

The Reds also set their 30-man roster for Opening Day.

The Reds open the 60-game season on Friday at 6:10 p.m. against the Detroit Tigers at Great American Ball Park.

